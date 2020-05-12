Saskatchewan universities plan to continue online classes into fall semester

Send this page to someone via email

Both the University of Regina (U of R) and University of Saskatchewan (USask) are planning for their fall semesters to be done online, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcements were made on Tuesday, following consultations with public health and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer.

“We are now developing principles and protocols that will guide a cautious approach to Fall 2020 course delivery,” U of R’s interim president Tom Chase said in a letter posted on the school’s website.

“The situation is fluid, changing daily. As it changes, we will communicate with you. Over the next several weeks, comprehensive work on fall term course delivery will continue.”

The Academic Incremental Recovery (AIR) group, which is chaired by interim provost David Gregory and has broad campus representation, will be in charge of what online learning will look like for students and faculty.

“We will build on efforts made and knowledge gained since the emergence of COVID-19 in the province,” the letter read.

“I am confident that our consultations and planning will yield a delivery model that meets teaching, learning, and research needs while keeping people safe.”

At USask, a recently-formed Pandemic Recovery Team will be leading the charge, and will be consulting with deans, associate deans and graduate chairs, among others.

“The initial PRT work involves finalizing a September 2020 implementation plan, developed with consultation across all areas of university activity and with health officials,” the school posted on its website.

“The goal is to have the fall implementation plan finalized and approved by the end of May.”

The school said health and safety is its primary focus in its decision to work remotely.

“With thoughtfulness, responsiveness and resiliency, we will continue to work with the province to adjust our plans as necessary as we remain focused on delivering our world-class academic programming and research,” the school said.

Global News requested an interview with a USask official behind the plan but was referred to the online statement.

For more information visit USask and U of R’s website.

