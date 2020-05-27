Upgrades planned for Saskatchewan universities, Moose Jaw Polytechnic

Send this page to someone via email

Upgrades are coming to facilities at three Saskatchewan post-secondary institutions, the provincial government says.

Advanced Education Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor says the $17-million construction projects at campuses in Saskatoon, Regina and Moose Jaw are part of the province’s $7.5-billion two-year capital stimulus package announced May 6.

“As we reopen Saskatchewan and emerge from the pandemic, it is important to look to the future,” Beaudry-Mellor said Wednesday.

“These projects increase our post-secondary capabilities and reinforce our commitment to students’ safety and well-being in both academic and athletic pursuits.”

Expanding the field at Griffiths Stadium at the University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon is one project.

It will allow soccer and rugby to be played at the stadium. Adding energy-efficient lighting and replacing the turf is also part of the $3.1-million project.

Story continues below advertisement

The university said the turf is 13 years old and needs to be replaced when that part of the project was first announced in January.

READ MORE: Turf replacement at Griffiths Stadium forces Roughriders to move training camp

The roof at the University of Regina’s College of Kinesiology is being replaced in a $2.5-million project.

Officials said this will prevent further damage to floors in gymnasiums and protect other areas of the building.

Buildings at Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Moose Jaw campus that house the construction, electrical, welding, automotive and civil water programs are being renovated.

Officials said the $12 million in renovations will increase campus usability and safety for students, faculty and staff.

Beaudry-Mellor said the projects provide two benefits.

“By upgrading bricks and mortar, we safeguard our public institutions for the long term and provide much-needed construction jobs over the short term,” she said.

“More people working puts more money back into our economy and generates lasting benefits for the community.”

Work on the projects is expected to start this year with a completion date of spring 2022.

Story continues below advertisement