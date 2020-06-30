Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Stampede announces 2 fireworks displays despite cancellation of 2020 event

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 10:21 am
A visitor watches the fireworks display from the midway at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Saturday, July 9, 2016. .
A visitor watches the fireworks display from the midway at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Saturday, July 9, 2016. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The 2020 Calgary Stampede may have been cancelled, but Calgarians will still be able to watch fireworks this July.

The Stampede announced on Tuesday that fireworks will be set off at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 3 — the day the 2020 event was scheduled to begin — and at 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 — the day the 2020 Stampede would have wrapped up.

Read more: Calgary Stampede announces 10 days of grab-and-go food events in July

“This is going to be an incredible show, and we can’t wait to share the experience with our community,” Calgary Stampede president Dana Peers said.

Trending Stories

The display, called the Bell Fireworks Spectacular, will be set off from the Stampede grounds, which will be closed to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say the fireworks will be “bigger and higher” than traditional Stampede fireworks, so you won’t need to be downtown to see them. Instead, the Stampede said the display should be visible from anywhere there is a view of Calgary’s skyline.

Read more: Craft Beer Market still celebrating Calgary Stampede with western music, decor in July

If you’re watching the fireworks display live outside, you can tune in to Funny 1060 to listen to a live musical soundtrack.

“It’s a fireworks show for everyone — in your yard or in your home,” Peers said.

For more details, you can visit the Calgary Stampede’s website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary StampedeFireworksCalgary Stampede 2020Calgary fireworksBell Fireworks SpectacularCalgary Stampede fireworksStampede fireworksStampede fireworks 2020
Flyers
More weekly flyers