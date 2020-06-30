Calgary Stampede announces 2 fireworks displays despite cancellation of 2020 event

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 Calgary Stampede may have been cancelled, but Calgarians will still be able to watch fireworks this July.

The Stampede announced on Tuesday that fireworks will be set off at 11 p.m. on Friday, July 3 — the day the 2020 event was scheduled to begin — and at 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 — the day the 2020 Stampede would have wrapped up.

“This is going to be an incredible show, and we can’t wait to share the experience with our community,” Calgary Stampede president Dana Peers said.

The display, called the Bell Fireworks Spectacular, will be set off from the Stampede grounds, which will be closed to the public.

Officials say the fireworks will be “bigger and higher” than traditional Stampede fireworks, so you won’t need to be downtown to see them. Instead, the Stampede said the display should be visible from anywhere there is a view of Calgary’s skyline.

If you’re watching the fireworks display live outside, you can tune in to Funny 1060 to listen to a live musical soundtrack.

“It’s a fireworks show for everyone — in your yard or in your home,” Peers said.

For more details, you can visit the Calgary Stampede’s website.