Health

1 new coronavirus case, 18 recoveries reported in Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 4:40 pm
The new case was reported in the far north, which continues to have the majority of active cases in Saskatchewan.
The new case was reported in the far north, which continues to have the majority of active cases in Saskatchewan. AP Photo/John Minchillo

One new coronavirus case was reported in Saskatchewan on Monday, raising the overall total in the province to 779.

The new case was reported in the far north, which continues to have the majority of active cases.

Read more: Coronavirus — Millennials facing second financial crisis in 2 decades

Health officials said there are 87 active cases in the province, the fewest reported since June 21 when there were 88.

Of the active cases, 47 are in the far north, 32 are in the south region, and there are four each in Saskatoon and the north region.

Five people are currently in hospital — three in the north and one patient each in Saskatoon and the south region. There is no one in intensive care, officials said.

Eighteen recoveries were reported, bringing the number of recoveries to 679.

Thirteen people in Saskatchewan have died due to COVID-19.

University of Saskatchewan managing coronavirus impact heading into fall semester

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

  • 113 people are 19 and under
  • 268 people are 20 to 39
  • 247 are 40 to 59
  • 130 people are 60 to 79
  • 21 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 472 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 165 are travel-related, 103 have no known exposure and 39 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 65,496 tests so far for the virus, up 696 from Sunday.

Read more: Coronavirus: Here’s what you can and can’t do in Phase 4.2 of Saskatchewan’s reopen plan

The province continues to lag behind the national testing rate, according to figures released by health officials.

They said the province’s per capita testing rate as of June 27 was 48,781 people per million population. The national rate that day was 71,209 people tested per million population.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

