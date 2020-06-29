Trudeau to end daily coronavirus briefings as country moves to reopen

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he would begin scaling back his daily press briefings, which have provided updates on the novel coronavirus since March 13.

Instead, he said he will provide news updates a few times a week as the country moves to reopen.

“We’re going to keep regularly updating Canadians on how this virus is progressing, as we have since the beginning of this crisis, including with the latest numbers continuing to be published every single day,” he said.

“However, Dr. Tam, Dr. Njoo and I will provide an update on the pandemic a few times a week instead of every day when we have briefings or information to share.”

Trudeau used his daily pressers to inform the public of major changes during the pandemic, such as U.S.-Canada border closures, as well as government initiatives like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit fund.

“While we’re on the right track, the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet as we start to reopen parts of the economy. We must continue to follow local public health guidelines to keep each other safe,” he said.