Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau to end daily coronavirus briefings as country moves to reopen

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to the podium for a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, June 25, 2020.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to the podium for a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, June 25, 2020. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he would begin scaling back his daily press briefings, which have provided updates on the novel coronavirus since March 13.

Instead, he said he will provide news updates a few times a week as the country moves to reopen.

“We’re going to keep regularly updating Canadians on how this virus is progressing, as we have since the beginning of this crisis, including with the latest numbers continuing to be published every single day,” he said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

“However, Dr. Tam, Dr. Njoo and I will provide an update on the pandemic a few times a week instead of every day when we have briefings or information to share.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau used his daily pressers to inform the public of major changes during the pandemic, such as U.S.-Canada border closures, as well as government initiatives like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit fund.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“While we’re on the right track, the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet as we start to reopen parts of the economy. We must continue to follow local public health guidelines to keep each other safe,” he said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Justin Trudeaucoronavirus newscoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadatheresa tamHoward NjooTrudeau daily press briefingsTrudeau daily press briefings coronavirusTrudeau ending daily press briefings
Flyers
More weekly flyers