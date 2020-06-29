Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Monday marks 20 days without a single new case of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia.

The province said the last new case was identified on June 9.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 255 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday, June 28 and is operating 24-hours a day.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 53,263 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and no active COVID-19 cases.

Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. The province says that 998 cases are now consideed resolved.

Two people are currently in hospital. Both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved but they are being treated in hospital.

Beginning Friday, July 3, the province said interprovincial travel within Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, without the requirement to self-isolate for Atlantic Canadian residents, will be permitted.

Under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act order, visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must self-isolate for 14 days.

Other visitors from outside the Atlantic provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days in another Atlantic province may travel to Nova Scotia without self-isolating again.