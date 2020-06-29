What’s open, closed on Canada Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Day is expected to look very different in 2020 compared to previous incarnations of the holiday before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being in Stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, Canada Day will be observed and that means closures for Wednesday.

Most major cities in the region have cancelled public Canada Day celebrations but do have virtual Canada Day activities, which you can check out here.

If you do need to go out, here’s what will be open and closed in the region on the Canada Day:

Hamilton

Hamilton administrative offices: Offices remain closed and events continue to be suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Hamilton.

City parks: In the interest of public health and safety, residents should not use any closed areas such as play structures or waterfalls.

Story continues below advertisement

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Wednesday, July 1. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​

Recycling centres: Closed on Wednesday.

HSR bus: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service. Masks are required when travelling on city buses. The HSR will also be resuming fare collections on Canada Day. Customers will also return to entering transit through front doors.

ATS-DARTS: DARTS are operating on holiday service hours. All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Wednesday.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market: Closed on Wednesday. It will be open on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

COVID-19 testing: The testing centre at Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena will be closed on Wednesday.

Recreation centres: All recreation centres, seniors’ centres and arenas will be closed July 1.

Hamilton civic museums: Closed on Wednesday.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed on Wednesday.

Hamilton Public Library: All branches closed on Wednesday.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports, are all closed.

Senior centres: Closed on Wednesday.

Arenas: Closed on Wednesday.

Animal services: Closed on Wednesday.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: The gallery, gift shop, runway café patio and main aircraft hangar are open, with limited capacity and other restrictions.

Burlington

Government offices: City hall, municipal offices and facilities will be closed on July 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Administrative services: Services including parks, roads and forestry will be closed on Wednesday. Playground equipment remains off-limits to use under the provincial emergency order and the city is not sanitizing any amenities in parks.

City pools, arenas and community centres: Closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Outdoor pool programs will resume on July 13.

Halton Provincial Offences Court: Closed on July 1.

Parking: Free parking is available in the downtown core in municipal lots, and on-street parking. However, in areas around Caroline Street to Lakeshore Road and Burlington Avenue to Martha Street parking is limited 20 minutes only. Lowville Park will have reduced parking capacity (50 per cent) to allow for physical distance spacing and prevent overcrowding. Nearby street parking is not permitted and parking enforcement will be in effect. Illegally parked vehicles will be tagged and/or towed.

Burlington Transit: Burlington Transit is still for essential travel only. Buses will operate on a holiday schedule with reduced capacity. Non-medical masks or face coverings will be mandatory starting Thursday at bus stops and terminals and on buses. Fares are being collected on Oakville Transit and HSR when transferring from Burlington Transit. The downtown transit terminal, administrative offices, and specialized dispatch will be closed on July 1.

Niagara Region

Government offices: Offices, including city hall, the Enterprise Centre and administrative offices, are closed on Wednesday. The parks, recreation and culture services administration offices are closed.

Community centres, all older adult centres and arenas: These facilities are all closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre and Meridian Centre.

Museums: St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre are closed on Wednesday. The Welland Museum is also closed.

Niagara Region transit: Front-door boarding and fare collection have resumed this week and the service plans to operate with a reduced schedule on July 1. Welland Transit will not be running. There are still passenger limits on all vehicles.

Niagara Parks: A number of Niagara Parks tourist destinations are reopening on Canada Day, including Journey Behind the Fall, Niagara’s Fury and a number of restaurants. Here is a list of what has reopened and will be reopening amid the pandemic.

Pools: Five pools are set to reopen in Niagara Falls on July 1: E.E. Mitchelson Park, Prince Charles Pool, Leslie Pool, Niagara Falls Lions Club and Hinsperger Pool. The pools have a number of COVID-19 protocols in place, including coronavirus screenings, limited access to the change rooms, and no benches or diving boards. The pools will be evacuated every hour for COVID-19 cleaning measures.

Beaches: St. Catharines’ beach in Port Dalhousie, Sunset Beach, Nickel Beach in Port Colborne and Charles Daley Park in Lincoln are open on July 1.

Golf: Legends on the Niagara and the whirlpool golf courses will be open on July 1. Oak Hall will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Shopping

Canada Post: Outlets are closed on July 1. Mail collection and delivery is cancelled on Canada Day.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on July 1. However, a number of grocery stores in Niagara Falls will be open, including the Sobeys on Portage Road and the Foodland on Dock Street.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open July 1, but not all. Hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, The Centre on Barton, The Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Mapleview Centre and Burlington Centre will be closed on Canada Day.

However, some Greater Toronto Area malls, as well as outlet malls in Niagara, will be open on July 1:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall in Toronto: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart: Most Walmarts will be closed on July 1. However, Niagara Falls Supercentre will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores are closed on Wednesday.

LCBO: All stores are closed on July 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto tourist destinations:

Toronto Zoo’s Scenic Safari Drive Thru is open, but tickets must be purchased in advance online and are timed.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada — open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with timed ticket purchases online.

Aga Khan Museum — open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the purchase of a timed ticket online.