Canada Day 2020: What’s open, what’s closed in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada Day will be celebrated by Torontonians a lot differently on Wednesday.

Restrictions implemented by the Ontario government remain in place, including no gathering in groups larger than 10 people and to remain two metres apart unless from the same household or “social circle.”

Although Toronto is now in Phase 2 of reopening, many businesses will be closed on Wednesday.

The City of Toronto cancelled all in-person events and will be holding a national virtual Canada Day on July 1 instead.

For Canada’s 153rd birthday, the City has planned livestreams for multiple events, which begin at 9 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. The CN Tower will salute Canada Day with a 15-minute light show beginning at 10 p.m. and will be livestreamed on their website and YouTube.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Toronto on Canada Day (July 1):

What’s open in Toronto:

Parks and green spaces. However, certain amenities such as playgrounds and play structures are closed.

Splash pads are open.

Lifeguards are already at six swimming beaches in Toronto from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. The six beaches are: Bluffer’s Park Beach, Cherry/Clarke Beach, Kew-Balmy Beach, Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach and Woodbine Beach. On July 1, four more beaches are expected to open: Centre Island Beach. Gibraltar Point Beach, Hanlan’s Point Beach, Ward’s Island Beach.

Toronto Islands are now open to the public. Tickets for ferries must be purchased online ahead of time to prevent overcrowding.

Golf courses.

Toronto Zoo’s Scenic Safari Drive Thru is open, but tickets must be purchased in advance online and are timed.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada — open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with timed ticket purchases online.

Aga Khan Museum — open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the purchase of a timed ticket online.

Toronto Eaton Centre (open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

TTC will operate on a holiday schedule — with all TTC routes following a Sunday service schedule, but with an earlier start time of approximately 6:00 a.m. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays will not operate on the holiday.

GO Transit — will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Rabba Fine Foods.

Some restaurant patios, depending on location.

What’s closed in Toronto:

Banks and government offices.

Malls (except the Toronto Eaton Centre which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

LCBO.

Beer Store.

Most grocery stores.

Canada Post — no mail delivery.

High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm — remains closed since mid-March.

Art Gallery of Ontario (reopens July 2 to members and annual pass holders, and July 23 to the public).

Ontario Science Centre — remains closed since mid-March.

Canada Day events cancelled in Toronto:

These City-led and City-permitted events are now cancelled and include:

Story continues below advertisement

Fireworks at Ashbridge’s Bay, Centennial Park, Milliken Park, Stan Wadlow Park and Weston Lions Park.

Canada Day celebrations on Mel Lastman Square.

Scarborough’s annual Canada Day event.

Centennial Park Canada Day Celebration.

East York Canada Day parade and festival.