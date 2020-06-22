Lifeguards return to 6 Toronto swimming beaches

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says lifeguards will be returning to six of Toronto’s swimming beaches beginning on Monday.

Lifeguards will supervise each location daily from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The city said swimming without the supervision of a lifeguard or outside swim areas is not recommended.

The six swimming beaches opening Monday with lifeguards back on duty are:

Bluffer’s Park Beach (Blue flag)

Cherry/Clarke Beach (Blue flag)

Kew-Balmy Beach (Blue flag)

Marie Curtis Park East Beach

Sunnyside Beach

Woodbine Beach (Blue flag)

The city said four Toronto Island Park beaches will open for swimming after ferry service resumes. Rouge Valley Beach is currently inaccessible, and a supervised swim program will not operate there, the city added.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto officials are also reminding people that provincial orders restricting gatherings of more than 10 people who are not members of the same household remain in effect.

“While visiting a beach or park, people must practise physical distancing and avoid crowding. Under the city’s physical-distancing bylaw, any two people who don’t live together who fail to keep two metres of distance between them in a city park or public square can receive a $1,000 ticket,” the city said.

“People should adhere to Toronto Public Health’s advice to stay within their social circle of no more than 10 people.”