19-year-old man dies after being pulled from Lake Ontario in Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died after he was pulled from Lake Ontario in the city’s Beaches neighbourhood on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Maclean Avenue and Hubbard Boulevard, just south of Queen Street East, at around 7:02 p.m.

Police said a 19-year-old man was out swimming with friends when he went underneath the water. Witnesses told police the man was calling out for help, but people were unable to save him as he was about 100 feet out from the shore.

Investigators said friends called 911, and the Toronto police marine unit deployed jet skis and boats to search for the man.

The man was taken to hospital without vital signs and was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital, police said.

