Canada
July 26, 2019 10:19 am
Updated: July 26, 2019 10:32 am

Woman pulled from waters at Cherry Beach in Toronto

By Web Writer  Global News

A photo of the scene at Cherry Beach.

Don Curran / Global News
A A

Toronto paramedics say a woman has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water at Cherry Beach on Friday morning.

Paramedics said they transported a woman with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital at around 9 a.m.

Police said a body was seen in the water and that lifeguards went in to pull the woman from the water.

Investigators said the lifeguards performed CPR on the woman and were able to revive her.

There is no word on how long she had been in the water for.

Emergency services, including the Marine Unit are on scene.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cherry Beach
Cherry Beach body in water
Cherry Beach drowning
Toronto
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto Police Marine Unit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.