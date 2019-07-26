Woman pulled from waters at Cherry Beach in Toronto
Toronto paramedics say a woman has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water at Cherry Beach on Friday morning.
Paramedics said they transported a woman with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital at around 9 a.m.
Police said a body was seen in the water and that lifeguards went in to pull the woman from the water.
Investigators said the lifeguards performed CPR on the woman and were able to revive her.
There is no word on how long she had been in the water for.
Emergency services, including the Marine Unit are on scene.
