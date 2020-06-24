Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Economy

Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region enter Stage 2 of Ontario’s recovery plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2020 6:09 am
Coronavirus: Toronto businesses prepare for Stage 2 reopening
WATCH ABOVE (June 24, 2020): Coronavirus -- Toronto businesses prepare for Stage 2 reopening. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s two most heavily populated regions will see more businesses open their doors today as Toronto and Peel move into the next stage of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The two regions officially enter Stage 2 of the pandemic reopening framework, joining nearly all the rest of the province that began ramping up activities over the past two weeks.

Windsor-Essex remains the only region not cleared to move to the next phase, due to stubbornly high COVID-19 case numbers on farms in the region.

Businesses given the green light to resume operations in Toronto and Peel today include hair stylists, pools and tour guide services.

Restaurants are also allowed to reopen their patios for dine-in service, though no one is yet allowed to be served indoors.

In all cases, the Ontario government says proper physical distancing measures must be maintained to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
