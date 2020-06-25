Lowville Park, spray pads, summer camps set to open in Burlington, marina closed for 2020

Send this page to someone via email

In the next few days, there will be more to do in Burlington, Ont., as the city gradually opens more outdoor amenities and programs in its Stage 2 plans.

The city says seven spray pads will be operational on Friday with COVID-19 pandemic measures in place — including two-metre distancing rules paired with separation from people who are not in the same social circles or households.

City officials are also asking visitors to reconsider using spray pads that are crowded by trying another location or coming back on another day.

Meanwhile, redesigned summer camps and outdoor pool programs will reopen on July 13.

Nelson Pool and Splash Park, Mountainside Pool and Splash Park and LaSalle Splash Park will open with limits on the number of people allowed in. Registration will be required for lap and rec swims 25 hours prior to the start of any program.

Story continues below advertisement

Play features at the Nelson and Mountainside pools will remain closed.

Full-day summer camps for kids between four and 10 years old will open July 13 at Brant Hills Community Centre, Tansley Woods Community Centre, Aldershot Arena and Haber Recreational Centre.

Performing arts camp for kids ages nine to 15 will be held at the Burlington Performing Arts Centre.

Camps will include one staff member to every four children, with a maximum of two staff and eight campers in a room. Each camp group will stay together for the entire week and not interact with other groups.

Parts of Lowville Park will begin coming to life as well on Monday as a “phased” reopening will start with the reopening of its parking lots on June 29.

The lots will operate at 50 per cent capacity with entrances monitored to discourage overcrowding. Street parking around the park will not be permitted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Washrooms are also opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, however picnic permits will not be issued and playgrounds will remain closed as per municipal and provincial state-of-emergency gathering restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

Lowville Park will partially reopen on Monday, June 29, 2020. Please keep in mind things like parking, washrooms and what's open and closed will be a bit different than before #COVID19 to help keep you safe. ⤵️ #BurlON pic.twitter.com/ZKjSGK7c2k — City of Burlington (@cityburlington) June 23, 2020

LaSalle Park marina remains closed

The two groups that operate the LaSalle marina have decided to keep facilities closed until 2021.

Both the LaSalle Park Marina Association (LPMA) and Burlington Sailing and Boating Club (BSBC) voted to close the marina for the rest of the year, citing safety concerns for boaters and its volunteer workers.

2:09 Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region celebrating start of stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening Coronavirus: Toronto, Peel Region celebrating start of stage 2 of Ontario’s reopening

“Although the city owns the marina, the operational decisions are made by the LPMA. They have made a responsible decision in the best interest of the health and safety of their volunteers as well as one that minimizes costs and risks to boaters,” Chris Glenn, director of recreation services, said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Glenn says the decision will not affect the boat launch for canoeing and kayaking around the lake as long as boats are not coming off a trailer.

To prevent the spread of #COVID19 & ensure safety of volunteers & boaters, the LaSalle Park Marina Association (LPMA) and Burlington Sailing and Boating Club (BS&BC) have decided to close the LaSalle Park Community Marina and BS&BC sailing programs for the 2020 summer season. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/wCgdxuHpLi — City of Burlington (@cityburlington) June 24, 2020

Hamilton spray pads and pools to open

In an update on Tuesday, emergency operations centre director Paul Johnson says Hamilton is expected to open 14 of 36 indoor and outdoor pools in the first week of July.

Read more: Spray pads to turn back on Friday as Hamilton enters Stage 2 of Ontario reopening

Johnson said they will be the only ones the city expects to open in the foreseeable future since others have not yet met COVID-19 safety standards.

Story continues below advertisement

“We did look at that size. We did look at the ability for us to meet public health standards and guidance around this and, of course, tried to spread them out across the community as well,” Johnson said.

Some of the pools expected to open on July 6 include:

Ancaster Lions Outdoor Pool

Coronation Outdoor Pool

Dundas Driving Park

H.G. Brewster Pool

Huntington Park Recreation Centre

Pool Jimmy Thompson Pool

Ryerson Recreation Centre

Sir Winston Churchill Recreation Centre

Stoney Creek Recreation Centre

Westmount Recreation Centre

Four other pools will follow suit on July 13:

Birge Outdoor Pool

Green Acres Outdoor Pool

Inch Park Outdoor Pool

Walker Outdoor Pool

Proper distancing and hygiene protocols will be in effect as per provincial and municipal guidelines.

Hamilton’s beaches will open on Friday, along with almost all of the city’s spray pads.

Johnson says the city is also aiming for an early July date to allow the use of the city’s sports fields.

“We are working very quickly through our recreation division to permit these activities and get that field permits out,” Johnson said. “And our target is to get that done by July 3rd. So just after Canada Day.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, permits will only allow for daylight training. Scrimmages and games will not be allowed.