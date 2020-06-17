Spray pads to turn back on Friday as Hamilton enters Stage 2 of Ontario reopening

There’s some great news for children as temperatures in Hamilton will be back into the high 20s this weekend.
The city says almost all of its 68 spray pads will be turned on by Friday, as Hamilton enters Stage 2 of the province’s phased reopening.
COVID-19 precautions remain in place while using spray pads, including keeping two metres of physical distance between yourself and others who aren’t in your social circle, not gathering in large crowds or groups and washing your hands.
City staff are preparing 10 of Hamilton’s 14 indoor and outdoor pools for reopening the week of July 6:
- Ancaster Lions Outdoor
- Coronation Outdoor Pool
- Dundas Driving Park
- H.G. Brewster Pool
- Huntington Park Recreation Centre
- Pool Jimmy Thompson Pool
- Ryerson Recreation Centre
- Sir Winston Churchill Recreation Centre
- Stoney Creek Recreation Centre
- Westmount Recreation Centre
The city’s other outdoor pools, Birge, Green Acres, Inch Park and Walker, will reopen the week of July 13.
As of Friday, Hamilton’s bars and restaurants can open for dining in outdoor areas only, such as patios, curbside, parking lots and adjacent premises.
The city stresses that they must ensure physical distancing of at least two metres between patrons from different households by limiting the number of patrons allowed in the outdoor space at one time, and ensuring enough space between tables.
Any access to indoor facilities will be limited to patio/outdoor dining area access, food pickup, payment, washrooms or other health and safety purposes.
