Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Motorcyclist sent to hospital with ‘life-altering injuries’ following Quinte West collision

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 10:53 am
A motorcyclist has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Quinte West, according to OPP.
A motorcyclist has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Quinte West, according to OPP. Don Mitchell / Global News

A three-vehicle collision in Quinte West has left a person seriously injured, according to OPP.

On Sunday, just after 5 p.m., OPP were called to a crash on Trenton-Frankford Road between Lock and Johnstown roads.

Police say three vehicles collided — one pickup truck and two motorcycles.

Trending Stories

Read more: OPP say 22-year-old man is dead following South Frontenac motorcycle crash

One of the motorcycle drivers was transported to hospital with serious, possibly life-altering, injuries, OPP said.

The road was closed for several hours for OPP reconstructionists to investigate the scene.

OPP say the cause of the collision is still under investigation and have not put out any word on whether there will be charges.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Motorcycle CrashSerious collisionQuinte West OPPOPP collisionQuinte West collisionquinte west crashmotorcyle highway 401OPP collision quinte west
Flyers
More weekly flyers