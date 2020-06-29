Motorcyclist sent to hospital with ‘life-altering injuries’ following Quinte West collision

Send this page to someone via email

A three-vehicle collision in Quinte West has left a person seriously injured, according to OPP.

On Sunday, just after 5 p.m., OPP were called to a crash on Trenton-Frankford Road between Lock and Johnstown roads.

Police say three vehicles collided — one pickup truck and two motorcycles.

One of the motorcycle drivers was transported to hospital with serious, possibly life-altering, injuries, OPP said.

The road was closed for several hours for OPP reconstructionists to investigate the scene.

OPP say the cause of the collision is still under investigation and have not put out any word on whether there will be charges.

Story continues below advertisement