No new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Sunday after 4 identified Saturday

Public health officials have announced no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Sunday.

Saturday, Manitoba saw four new cases announced by public health officials, which was the highest daily total since May 1, and a sign “we’re not out of the woods” according to epidemiologist Cynthia Carr.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in the province stands at 322.

As of Friday, no one was in hospital or intensive care due to the virus, and health officials said there were currently 15 active cases while 300 people have recovered.

The province has had seven deaths from COVID-19 since March.

Carr said it’s a reminder for Manitobans that simply wearing a mask is not a replacement for the health guidelines set in place when COVID-19 first hit the province. She encourages residents to continue to practise good hand hygiene, social distancing and staying home when symptomatic.

“It’s so important that we stay vigilant and stay on top of things and we follow the guidelines and take them seriously,” she said.

Carr said in standard epidemiology case numbers below five aren’t normally released due to the amount they vary, but said since we’re used to better news it’s not surprising it caught people off guard.

She said with the six strains of coronavirus, including SARS but particularly MERS, antibodies for the virus disappeared after six months, signifying if you get the virus once, it’s likely you could get it again.

“There has been no lifetime immunity for any of those.”

Carr said if you’ve had COVID-19 in the past you shouldn’t assume that if you’ve had it once you’re in the clear.

She added research is still ongoing and the virus hasn’t been in the community long enough to know more about immunity.

“We have not eliminated this virus, it’s still circulating.”

