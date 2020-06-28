22-year-old man wanted for 2nd-degree murder after Toronto stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a 22-year-old man is wanted for second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in the city.

Police said they were called to the area of Ontario and Wellesley streets shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers said there was an altercation involving several people and a man suffered stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Stephon Anton Knights-Roberts of Toronto.

On Saturday evening, police said Connor Madison was wanted in connection with the killing.

Police described him as five-foot-eight, 122 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he’s considered armed and dangerous and added that anyone who sees him should call 911.