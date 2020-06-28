Menu

Crime

22-year-old man wanted for 2nd-degree murder after Toronto stabbing: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 28, 2020 11:29 am
Police said Connor Madison is wanted for second-degree murder.
Police said Connor Madison is wanted for second-degree murder. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a 22-year-old man is wanted for second-degree murder after a fatal stabbing in the city.

Police said they were called to the area of Ontario and Wellesley streets shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers said there was an altercation involving several people and a man suffered stab wounds.

Read more: Man killed in downtown Toronto stabbing following fight, police say

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was later identified as 30-year-old Stephon Anton Knights-Roberts of Toronto.

On Saturday evening, police said Connor Madison was wanted in connection with the killing.

Police described him as five-foot-eight, 122 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Officers said he’s considered armed and dangerous and added that anyone who sees him should call 911.

