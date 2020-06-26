Man killed in downtown Toronto stabbing following fight, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died after being stabbed downtown following a fight.

Emergency crews were called to Ontario Street and Wellesley Street East, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing.

Police said there were three people fighting and one man was on the ground unresponsive.

Investigators said the man was stabbed and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. The man later died from his injuries, police said.

Homicide investigators have been called in to take over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 416-808-7400.

