2 arrested and 2 suspects wanted after shooting at memorial for Toronto rap artist Houdini

Toronto police investigators have identified two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at a memorial for rap artist Houdini.

Police also announced two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Beverly Hills Drive, near Highways 400 and 401, on June 9 where police said a dark-coloured vehicle was driving westbound on Highway 401, pulled onto the shoulder alongside the parking lot and one or more people in the vehicle fired a gun toward the crowd.

Officers said 10 people in the group outside of the property on Beverly Hills Drive returned gunfire, shooting toward the highway. Investigators said more than 60 shell casings were found at the scene.

Two men in their 20s suffered gunshot wounds and were treated for their injuries.

“Through further investigation, members of the centralized shooting response teams determined that one of the victims had been in possession of a firearm and allegedly a discharge it towards Highway 401,” Supt. Steve Watts said during a news conference on Thursday.

Police subsequently arrested 24-year-old Milton resident Gaddiel O’Neil Ledinek and 20-year-old Brampton resident Traequan Mahoney.

Investigators said both men have been charged with multiple offences, including discharging a firearm with the intent to wound or endanger life, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and careless use of a firearm weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The accused were set to appear in a Toronto court on July 3.

Officers said warrants were issued for two wanted suspects: 24-year-old Brampton resident Terrell Burke Whittaker and 18-year-old Pickering resident Javontae Johnson after police alleged they discharged firearms during the memorial.

Twenty-one-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins, also known as Houdini, was killed during a daylight shooting on Blue Jays Way in downtown Toronto on May 26.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-2510, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.