Woman charged after leaving newborn alone in hot vehicle in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe police say they’ve charged a 40-year-old woman after she left a newborn baby alone in a hot vehicle in Innisfil, Ont., Friday afternoon.

At about 12:50 p.m., officers were called to a plaza parking lot on Innisfil Beach Road in Alcona by residents who found the baby sitting alone and crying inside a locked car.

According to police, the one-month-old boy appeared to be in distress.

WOMAN CHARGED AFTER BABY LEFT IN HOT VEHICLE: Big thanks to the citizens that rescued a newborn that had been left alone inside a hot vehicle in #Innisfil.

A 40-year-old woman is charged. Media Release – https://t.co/uaTWVJJdpU pic.twitter.com/bByT9DWSZM — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) June 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The people who found the baby ended up breaking the car window and opening its door in order to rescue the newborn, according to officers.

Paramedics then attended the scene and sent the baby to a local hospital as a precaution, police say.

An Innisfil woman, whose name is being withheld to protect the infant’s identity, was arrested at the scene and charged with failing to provide life necessities.

South Simcoe police are reminding people to never leave anyone, including pets, alone in a vehicle during hot summer weather.

1:08 Kids in hot cars: How long does it take before it becomes deadly? Kids in hot cars: How long does it take before it becomes deadly?