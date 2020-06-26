Woman charged after leaving newborn alone in hot vehicle in Innisfil, Ont.

South Simcoe police say they’ve charged a 40-year-old woman after she left a newborn baby alone in a hot vehicle in Innisfil, Ont., Friday afternoon.
At about 12:50 p.m., officers were called to a plaza parking lot on Innisfil Beach Road in Alcona by residents who found the baby sitting alone and crying inside a locked car.
According to police, the one-month-old boy appeared to be in distress.
The people who found the baby ended up breaking the car window and opening its door in order to rescue the newborn, according to officers.
Paramedics then attended the scene and sent the baby to a local hospital as a precaution, police say.
An Innisfil woman, whose name is being withheld to protect the infant’s identity, was arrested at the scene and charged with failing to provide life necessities.
South Simcoe police are reminding people to never leave anyone, including pets, alone in a vehicle during hot summer weather.
