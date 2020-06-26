Menu

Crime

Woman charged after leaving newborn alone in hot vehicle in Innisfil, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
South Simcoe police say they’ve charged a 40-year-old woman after she left a newborn baby alone in a hot vehicle in Innisfil, Ont., Friday afternoon.

At about 12:50 p.m., officers were called to a plaza parking lot on Innisfil Beach Road in Alcona by residents who found the baby sitting alone and crying inside a locked car.

Read more: Tech could help parents prevent hot car deaths — but only in about half of cases, expert says

According to police, the one-month-old boy appeared to be in distress.

The people who found the baby ended up breaking the car window and opening its door in order to rescue the newborn, according to officers.

Paramedics then attended the scene and sent the baby to a local hospital as a precaution, police say.

Read more: ‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: 16-month-old boy dies after being left in hot car for 9 hours in Burnaby

An Innisfil woman, whose name is being withheld to protect the infant’s identity, was arrested at the scene and charged with failing to provide life necessities.

South Simcoe police are reminding people to never leave anyone, including pets, alone in a vehicle during hot summer weather.

