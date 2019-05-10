16-month-old boy dies after being left in hot car for 9 hours in Burnaby

A 16-month-old boy is dead after being left in a hot car in Burnaby on Thursday, sources confirm to Global News.

Paramedics and firefighters were called to extract a child from a locked car in Burnaby Thursday evening.

According to Acting Burnaby Fire Chief Dave Younger, firefighters were called to the 5600-block of Inman Avenue around 5:20 p.m., to reports of an infant in distress.

Sources tell Global News the child was a 16-month-old boy who was left in the vehicle for nine hours.

Younger said when crews arrived, paramedics were removing the child from the vehicle.

The infant was transported to hospital by paramedics, with firefighters assisting with CPR.

“With this kind of weather we’re having, yesterday we had record highs, this definitely wouldn’t be a time to leave your child at all in the car, or an animal, or anything,” said Younger.

“Very scary thing.”

