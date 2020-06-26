Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Jaks, beloved K9 unit dog, retires from Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 12:43 pm
The Ministry of Environment recently said goodbye to a trusted co-worker after Conservation Officer Service Dog Jaks retired in April.
The Ministry of Environment recently said goodbye to a trusted co-worker after Conservation Officer Service Dog Jaks retired in April. Provided / Ministry of Environment

After eight years of service, Jaks, a “trusted co-worker” in the Ministry of Environment’s K9 unit, is retiring.

His handler, Cpl. Jamie Chartrand, said the 10-year-old Belgium Malinois helped in hundreds of investigations during his career.

Read more: Police dog sniffs out man’s lost wedding band tossed during argument

Chartrand said Jaks gathered countless pieces of evidence for the ministry and other law enforcement agencies, evidence which led to a number of criminal convictions.

“One of his favorite parts of the job was tracking,” Chartrand said.  “Jaks tracked down numerous criminals during his career.  This is often the most dangerous part of the job.”

Jaks also accompanied Chartrand to community events, park presentations, school visits and also took part in a number of competitions.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: RCMP’s furriest new members for 2020 receive their names, thanks to contest

He’s received several national awards at the Canadian police canine championships, including fourth and second finishes in the prestigious top dog category.

Although they won’t be working alongside each other, they will still see a lot of each other with Chartrand adopting Jaks.

Jaks is being replaced by Tai, a young female German Shepard who the ministry added in mid-May. Tai has completed her training.

Jaks and Tai enjoying the shade.
Jaks and Tai enjoying the shade. Provided / Ministry of Environment
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DogSaskatchewan GovernmentPolice DogMinistry of EnvironmentService DogK9K9 UnitGerman ShepardBelgium MalinoisCanadian Police Caninejaks k9 unit retires
Flyers
More weekly flyers