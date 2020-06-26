Jaks, beloved K9 unit dog, retires from Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Environment

Send this page to someone via email

After eight years of service, Jaks, a “trusted co-worker” in the Ministry of Environment’s K9 unit, is retiring.

His handler, Cpl. Jamie Chartrand, said the 10-year-old Belgium Malinois helped in hundreds of investigations during his career.

Chartrand said Jaks gathered countless pieces of evidence for the ministry and other law enforcement agencies, evidence which led to a number of criminal convictions.

“One of his favorite parts of the job was tracking,” Chartrand said. “Jaks tracked down numerous criminals during his career. This is often the most dangerous part of the job.”

Jaks also accompanied Chartrand to community events, park presentations, school visits and also took part in a number of competitions.

He’s received several national awards at the Canadian police canine championships, including fourth and second finishes in the prestigious top dog category.

Although they won’t be working alongside each other, they will still see a lot of each other with Chartrand adopting Jaks.

Jaks is being replaced by Tai, a young female German Shepard who the ministry added in mid-May. Tai has completed her training.

Jaks and Tai enjoying the shade. Provided / Ministry of Environment