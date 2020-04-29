RCMP’s furriest new members for 2020 receive their names, thanks to contest

Send this page to someone via email

A contest has decided the names of a baker’s dozen of RCMP’s newest members for 2020.

The winning names will be given to the first 13 puppies born in litters this year at the Police Dog Services Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alta.

READ MORE: Calgary police dog Cinco passes away weeks before retirement

All entries had to start with the letter N and the winners for the 2020 Name the Puppy contest are as follows:

Nanuq: Hunter Lowe (Rankin Inlet, Nunavut)

Narco: Lucas Beyea (Loon Lake, Sask.)

Narley: Avery Moreau (Surrey, B.C.)

Neeka: Logan Grant (Cornwall, Ont.)

Nelly: Thomas Lafrenière (Gatineau, Que.)

Nero: Malcolm Costain (Elmsdale, P.E.I.)

Newman: Landon MacDougall (Truro, N.S.)

Nina: Aleesha Hanna (Napan, N.B.)

Nixon: Gannon Myers (Port au Choix, N.L.)

Niya: Sabella Nickerson (Bowden, Alta.)

Noah: Jeremiah Olson (Fort McPherson, N.W.T.)

Nova: Maddison Cresswell (Carcross, Yukon)

Nytro: Denise Tackaberry (Kelwood, Man.)

“Thank you to all the children who entered,” Staff Sgt. Gary Creed, senior trainer and acting officer in charge of the PDSTC, said in a press release on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“And thank you to all the teachers who make this part of their class work. These 13 names will serve our dogs with pride.”

The winners will each receive a laminated photo of the pup they named, a plush dog and a water bottle.

RCMP said their police dog teams are an important part of frontline policing that search for missing people, track down criminals, remove illicit drugs from the streets and even sniff out explosives.

All German shepherds working currently as RCMP service dogs in Canada were born at the PDSTC.

2:14 Sniffing out crime: why there are fewer female police dogs than male in Canada Sniffing out crime: why there are fewer female police dogs than male in Canada