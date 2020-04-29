Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP’s furriest new members for 2020 receive their names, thanks to contest

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 7:53 pm
Updated April 29, 2020 8:28 pm
Contest names RCMP’s 2020 litter of future police dogs
The winners of the 2020 Name the Puppy contest were announced by RCMP on Wednesday. RCMP / Supplied

A contest has decided the names of a baker’s dozen of RCMP’s newest members for 2020.

The winning names will be given to the first 13 puppies born in litters this year at the Police Dog Services Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alta.

Related News

READ MORE: Calgary police dog Cinco passes away weeks before retirement

All entries had to start with the letter N and the winners for the 2020 Name the Puppy contest are as follows:

  • Nanuq: Hunter Lowe (Rankin Inlet, Nunavut)
  • Narco: Lucas Beyea (Loon Lake, Sask.)
  • Narley: Avery Moreau (Surrey, B.C.)
  • Neeka: Logan Grant (Cornwall, Ont.)
  • Nelly: Thomas Lafrenière (Gatineau, Que.)
  • Nero: Malcolm Costain (Elmsdale, P.E.I.)
  • Newman: Landon MacDougall (Truro, N.S.)
  • Nina: Aleesha Hanna (Napan, N.B.)
  • Nixon: Gannon Myers (Port au Choix, N.L.)
  • Niya: Sabella Nickerson (Bowden, Alta.)
  • Noah: Jeremiah Olson (Fort McPherson, N.W.T.)
  • Nova: Maddison Cresswell (Carcross, Yukon)
  • Nytro: Denise Tackaberry (Kelwood, Man.)

“Thank you to all the children who entered,” Staff Sgt. Gary Creed, senior trainer and acting officer in charge of the PDSTC, said in a press release on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“And thank you to all the teachers who make this part of their class work. These 13 names will serve our dogs with pride.”

READ MORE: Police dog sniffs out man’s lost wedding band tossed during argument

The winners will each receive a laminated photo of the pup they named, a plush dog and a water bottle.

RCMP said their police dog teams are an important part of frontline policing that search for missing people, track down criminals, remove illicit drugs from the streets and even sniff out explosives.

All German shepherds working currently as RCMP service dogs in Canada were born at the PDSTC.

Sniffing out crime: why there are fewer female police dogs than male in Canada
Sniffing out crime: why there are fewer female police dogs than male in Canada
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPPolice DogRoyal Canadian Mounted PoliceGerman ShepherdName the Puppy contestRCMP Name the Puppy ContestName the PuppyRCMP Name the PuppyPDSTCPolice Dog Service Training Centrename the puppy contest 2019RCMP name the puppy contest 2019
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.