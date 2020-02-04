Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police dogs help nab accused car thieves

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 2:54 pm
Winnipeg police charged two men after chasing a stolen vehicle through the West End Monday.
Winnipeg police charged two men after chasing a stolen vehicle through the West End Monday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Two men are facing charges after the driver of a stolen vehicle led officers on a chase through the West End on Monday, police say.

Police say they first noticed the stolen vehicle driving near Sherbrook Street and Sargent Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase up and down a number of local streets, police say.

Police say the driver and a passenger eventually abandoned the vehicle near Erin Street and Sargent Avenue after officers used a stop stick to deflate their tires.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police dog Banner dies, saluted by WPS members

With the help of a police dog, officers found one suspect hiding under a trailer in the area and the other suspect was found in the 1000 block of Erin Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the vehicle had originally been stolen Sunday while it was left running with the keys in the ignition in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Vernon Joshua Manoakesick, 22, of Saint Theresa Point, and Lambert Louis Mason, 31, of Winnipeg are each facing charges in connection with the theft and chase.

Both have been detained in police custody.

Dante, retired Winnipeg Police dog, serving at Bell MTS Place
Dante, retired Winnipeg Police dog, serving at Bell MTS Place
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeManitobaWinnipeg crimeStolen VehiclePolice Dogcar theftLambert Louis MasonVernon Joshua ManoakesickWinnipeg Police Dogs
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.