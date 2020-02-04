Winnipeg police dogs help nab accused car thieves

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges after the driver of a stolen vehicle led officers on a chase through the West End on Monday, police say.

Police say they first noticed the stolen vehicle driving near Sherbrook Street and Sargent Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The driver did not stop and led officers on a chase up and down a number of local streets, police say.

Police say the driver and a passenger eventually abandoned the vehicle near Erin Street and Sargent Avenue after officers used a stop stick to deflate their tires.

With the help of a police dog, officers found one suspect hiding under a trailer in the area and the other suspect was found in the 1000 block of Erin Street.

Police say the vehicle had originally been stolen Sunday while it was left running with the keys in the ignition in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Vernon Joshua Manoakesick, 22, of Saint Theresa Point, and Lambert Louis Mason, 31, of Winnipeg are each facing charges in connection with the theft and chase.

Both have been detained in police custody.

