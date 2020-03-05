Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police dog Cinco passes away weeks before retirement

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 10:12 am
Updated March 5, 2020 10:16 am
Calgary Police Service explosive-detection dog Cinco at work. .
Calgary Police Service explosive-detection dog Cinco at work. . Facebook / Calgary police

The Calgary Police Service says a four-legged member of the force has passed away just weeks before retirement.

Explosive-detection dog Cinco died from a sudden medical illness, Calgary police said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Calgary police dog Max passes away a month before retirement

Nine-year-old Cinco, a police dog from Utah, had been with CPS since 2015.

Police said he was a vital member of the canine unit and was “always eager to help keep Calgarians safe.”

READ MORE: Retired Calgary explosive detection dog Sarka passes away

“He will be missed by all members of the canine unit and their families, along with our entire service,” the force said.

A Facebook post from CPS said the loss is especially hard for officers in the canine unit given another police dog, Max, passed away just last month.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgary Police Service launches 2020 K9 calendar to support youth programs

The Facebook post stated that both deaths were “sudden and unrelated.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSPolice DogCanine UnitMaxCalgary police dogCalgary police dog diesCalgary Canine UnitCincopolice dog death
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.