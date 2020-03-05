Calgary police dog Cinco passes away weeks before retirement

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service says a four-legged member of the force has passed away just weeks before retirement.

Explosive-detection dog Cinco died from a sudden medical illness, Calgary police said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Calgary police dog Max passes away a month before retirement

Nine-year-old Cinco, a police dog from Utah, had been with CPS since 2015.

Police said he was a vital member of the canine unit and was “always eager to help keep Calgarians safe.”

READ MORE: Retired Calgary explosive detection dog Sarka passes away

“He will be missed by all members of the canine unit and their families, along with our entire service,” the force said.

A Facebook post from CPS said the loss is especially hard for officers in the canine unit given another police dog, Max, passed away just last month.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Calgary Police Service launches 2020 K9 calendar to support youth programs

The Facebook post stated that both deaths were “sudden and unrelated.”