Canada

Calgary police dog Max passes away a month before retirement

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 10:43 am
Calgary police dog Max has passed away one month before his retirement.
Calgary police dog Max has passed away one month before his retirement. Facebook / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are mourning the loss of a four-legged member of the force.

The Calgary Police Service announced on Monday that service dog Max had passed away.

Max was set to retire next month after serving with CPS for nearly seven years as both a patrol dog and a drug-detection dog.

“Max always ensured the safety of his partner, fellow CPS members and the community during high-risk and often dangerous incidents,” the CPS said in a Facebook post.

Police said Max was a proficient drug-detection dog who placed first in two categories at the 2018 Canadian Police Canine Championships.

“Max was an extremely social and affectionate German shepherd who loved to meet everyone.”

Police said the dog will be greatly missed by those who knew him, especially his partner and his family.

Honorary Const. Brooklyn Carlson with Calgary Police Service canine unit dog Max.
Honorary Const. Brooklyn Carlson with Calgary Police Service canine unit dog Max. Gil Tucker
