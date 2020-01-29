Police dog sniffs out man’s lost wedding band tossed during argument

Send this page to someone via email

One police dog just knew a Birmingham couple should give their relationship another shot.

Odin, a canine unit with the West Midlands Police in England, put his sniffer to the test and discovered a man’s wedding ring that had been tossed out after he had a fight with his wife.

Odin’s handler, police Chief Carl Woodall, says he happened upon two suspicious-looking men searching around the city of Harborne with a flashlight at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to a West Midlands Police social media post, the man had taken off his ring and thrown it away in a momentary act of anger. The man “very quickly” regretted this decision, the post said.

Luckily, Odin the six-year-old German shepherd was there to lend a snout.

“The men said they’d been looking for quite some time and the ring was quite small, so I wasn’t confident there’d be enough scent for Odin,” Woodall told the BBC.

But less than two minutes later, the talented dog was able to locate the lost treasure, “much to the delight (and relief) of the hugely embarrassed hubby,” the police force’s post read.

“Odin got a pat and thanks all round,” Woodall told the BBC. “It’s nice to be nice and I was back on patrol in less than five minutes.”

Woodall told Yahoo! News the grass was only a couple inches long, and it was pitch black outside at the time, meaning the pair could have been looking all night and never found the ring.

The police chief has been a dog handler for two decades. Odin is part of the West Midlands Police breeding and training program.

