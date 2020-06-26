Watch ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ COVID-19 concert livestream, hosted by Dwayne Johnson

Send this page to someone via email

International advocacy organization Global Citizen and the European Commission are partnering to present Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — the Concert, a globally televised and digitally streamed special airing on Saturday, June 27.

It seeks to highlight the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities, including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination. (You can watch the concert portion of the livestream on Global TV or at globalnews.ca — above — starting at 8 p.m. ET.)

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the concert portion of the livestream will feature performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, For Love Choir, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, J’Nai Bridges with Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Justin Bieber and Quavo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and select members of the Original Broadway Production of Hamilton with Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

The concert will also include appearances from notable personalities and celebrities Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Naomi Campbell, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman, Opal Tometi, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

Usher will be performing his new song I Cry for the very first time during the concert, and he’ll also be donating his proceeds from the record to LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) in support of Black-owned small businesses and community organizations.

Leading up to the global broadcast special, a summit will feature panel discussions and interviews with experts and thought-leaders moderated by journalists Katie Couric, Mallika Kapur, Morgan Radford, Isha Sesay and Keir Simmons.

Global leaders and leading artists and advocates, including Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Miley Cyrus, Angelique Kidjo and Ken Jeong will join the conversation.

Experts and thought-leaders including Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Melinda Gates, Dr. Vin Gupta, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Eddie Ndopu, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander will also participate.

You can watch the concert stream in the video, top, or on Global TV starting at 8 p.m. ET on June 27. The summit portion of the livestream starts at 9 a.m. ET and can be viewed on the Global Goal: Unite site or on various social media platforms.

