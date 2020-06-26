N.S. high school students set to graduate, pay tribute to loved ones lost in mass shooting

Send this page to someone via email

High school students in Nova Scotia will be celebrating their 2020 graduation Friday afternoon while honouring some of the victims who lost their lives in April’s mass shooting.

The graduates of Cobequid Educational Centre (CEC) will be having a drive-thru graduation ceremony on a farm in Upper Onslow, N.S.

Emily Tuck, 17, who was killed in the horrific 12-hour shooting spree in Portapique, would have been one of the graduates at the ceremony and is going to be honoured in a tribute video.

According to the event’s organizer, Jim Lorraine, who is offering his farm to be used as a site for the ceremony, an image of Tuck will be played on a large screen with her family from Alberta in attendance.

Aaron (Friar) Tuck (R), his wife Jolene Oliver and their 17-year-old daughter Emily Tuck pose for a family photo. They were among the 22 victims killed in the shooting. Credit: Facebook / Shelly Mclean

Images of Tuck and her friends will be shown on screen, too, in remembrance.

Lorraine said he came up with the idea of a drive-thru when he realized that his daughter, Eryn, was not going to get a prom, so he proposed the idea to the principal, and they’ve been working on the plan since mid-April.

“Once the mass shootings happened… this became more of a community healing than just a simple graduation and showing the class of 2020 just how much the community cares,” said Lorraine.

He said graduates will arrive and wait for their names to be called, waiting in cars parked two metres away from each other with their families, in an effort to follow the public health guidelines imposed by the government on graduation ceremonies.

As part of CEC’s graduating class, Mia, who lost her father Sean McLeod and stepmother Alanna Jenkins, will also be present.

Sean McLeod (left) and Alanna Jenkins (right) have been identified as victims of the Nova Scotia shooting. Facebook: Taylor S Andrews

McLeod worked at the Springhill Institution for more than 20 years, and Jenkins worked at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro.

Lorraine said Mia is planning to take the corrections program at Nova Scotia Community College to follow in her dad’s footsteps.

“She graduated with honours, with distinction, and she is the most determined young lady ever to make her father and stepmother proud,” said Lorraine, who has known Mia since she was six years old.

Lorraine said he started with a $20,000 budget for the event but was able to fundraise and turn it into a $50,000 budget, exceeding his fundraising goal by 70 per cent.

“We’ve had hundreds of volunteers and businesses offer services… It’s just phenomenal. Our goal has been to provide an event that class of 2020 would really enjoy and be proud of,” he said.

He said he and the other volunteers have reached out to restaurants, who have donated one fast-food coupon meal.

“We bought 15,000 meals for people to use at their local restaurants. Now we have a lot of goodies in the grad bag filled with mementoes and whatnot. It’s just been incredible, the support that we’ve had,” Lorraine said.

The ceremony is planned to begin at 4 p.m. and end around 7 p.m., with a large demonstration of fireworks to take place at night.

The graduation is also set to be livestreamed on the Global News website.