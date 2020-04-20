Calgary woman mourns the loss of 3 family members in Nova Scotia mass shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarian Shelly Mclean is one of many people across the country left devastated following a 12-hour shooting spree that killed “in excess of 19” people in Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Now considered the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history, Mclean said she lost three family members during the horrific event: her cousin Aaron (Friar) Tuck, his wife Joelene Oliver and their 17-year-old daughter, Emily Tuck.

“Everybody is completely consumed in grief and sadness at this point,” Mclean said during an interview with 770 CHQR.

“Jolene, his wife is from Calgary and they met here and then moved back there [to Nova Scotia]. They’ve been together for 23 years.”

On Monday, The Canadian Press confirmed the three as victims of the shooting.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia RCMP responded to a firearms call at a residence in Portapique, N.S., where members located “several casualties inside and outside of the home.”

Police described the matter as a “quickly evolving situation and a chaotic scene” and continued to search for the active shooter for 12 hours.

Police said there were multiple crime scenes spread out over a large area. The search ended at the Enfield Big Stop on Highway 102, about 90 kilometres away from Portapique.

On Sunday, police confirmed the shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, has also died.

Mclean said she first heard of her family’s casualties from residents near the shooting at around 11 p.m. on Sunday evening.

She said the hardest part of the situation is being confined to Calgary — due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic –during her family’s time of need.

“It’s horrible because you want to be there,” she said. Tweet This

“Not being able to go in a time like this is really difficult because it’s such tight community. Everybody wants to come together at a time like this.”

Mclean added that even though she can’t be there, she knows the surrounding community will be rallying to make sure support is offered to those in need.

“With the whole community, they would figure out a way to use technology to come together — certainly staying within the rules and guidelines — and still be able to support each other,” she said.

“I just know from being down there, that everybody is definitely coming together with a sense of support.” Tweet This

On Monday, victim Jolene Oliver’s sister, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie, set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral costs of the three family members.

“My sister’s family is all in Alberta and we need to hold a funeral there in Nova Scotia and one in Alberta for family,” the post read.

“We are on forced lockdown and unsure on how we will travel and facilitate two funerals as my sister’s family resides in Alberta, but the bodies are there [in Nova Scotia].”

In just 14 hours, the page raised more than $31,000.

