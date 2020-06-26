Man, 29, injured following stabbing in downtown Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Montreal late Thursday night, according to police.

Montreal police say officers were called to the corner of Sussex and Tupper streets near Cabot Square park at 10:25 p.m.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, the victim was injured in the upper body with a sharp weapon.

“He was transported to the hospital conscious, and (authorities) aren’t fearing for his life,” said Boisselle.

Investigators were called to the scene, where a security perimeter was reportedly set up, blocking the entrance to Sussex and Tupper streets.

The perimeter was lifted at around 3 a.m., police say.

Investigators were unable to retrieve witness accounts of the event on Thursday, according to police, and no arrests have been made.

Authorities will be approaching businesses around the area to look at their street cameras for more information on the incident.

The victim has been collaborating with police on the case, according to Boisselle.