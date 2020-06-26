Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man, 29, injured following stabbing in downtown Montreal

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 9:58 am
The victim of a downtown Montreal stabbing was transported to the hospital late Thursday night.
The victim of a downtown Montreal stabbing was transported to the hospital late Thursday night. Global News

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in downtown Montreal late Thursday night, according to police.

Montreal police say officers were called to the corner of Sussex and Tupper streets near Cabot Square park at 10:25 p.m.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, the victim was injured in the upper body with a sharp weapon.

“He was transported to the hospital conscious, and (authorities) aren’t fearing for his life,” said Boisselle.

READ MORE: Vaudreuil man, 39, dies after altercation at residence — police

Investigators were called to the scene, where a security perimeter was reportedly set up, blocking the entrance to Sussex and Tupper streets.

The perimeter was lifted at around 3 a.m., police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators were unable to retrieve witness accounts of the event on Thursday, according to police, and no arrests have been made.

Authorities will be approaching businesses around the area to look at their street cameras for more information on the incident.

The victim has been collaborating with police on the case, according to Boisselle.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceStabbingInvestigationmontreal stabbingMontreal crimeDowntown MontrealBenoit BoisselleCabot Squaresharp objectSussex StreetTupper Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers