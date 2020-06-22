Vaudreuil man, 39, dies after altercation at residence: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man has died of his injuries after police say he was involved in an altercation with someone else late Sunday night in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say they were alerted to a reported dispute, which took place at a residence on Caron Street, by a 911 call.

According to police, the other person involved in the incident, a 38-year-old man, has been arrested and will be questioned by SQ investigators later on Monday.

The SQ’s service des crimes contre la personne unit has taken charge of the investigation. Police are still working to determine exactly what happened.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, police were not able to say whether the two men involved knew each other.

— With files from the Canadian Press’ French-language service