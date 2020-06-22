Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vaudreuil man, 39, dies after altercation at residence: police

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 7:15 am
Sûreté du Québec are investigating the man's death.
Sûreté du Québec are investigating the man's death. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

A 39-year-old man has died of his injuries after police say he was involved in an altercation with someone else late Sunday night in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say they were alerted to a reported dispute, which took place at a residence on Caron Street, by a 911 call.

READ MORE: Quebec man, 52, stabbed to death after break and enter in Hudson

According to police, the other person involved in the incident, a 38-year-old man, has been arrested and will be questioned by SQ investigators later on Monday.

The SQ’s service des crimes contre la personne unit has taken charge of the investigation. Police are still working to determine exactly what happened.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, police were not able to say whether the two men involved knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Canadian Press’ French-language service

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sureté du QuébecSQVaudreuilMonteregie911 CallCaron StreetVaudreuil 911 callVaudreuil crimeVaudreuil man deadVaudreuil man diesVaudreuil mand ies
Flyers
More weekly flyers