Calgary police investigate Friday morning shooting in Skyview Ranch

Calgary police are investigating an early morning shooting in the community of Skyview Ranch.

According to police, officers were called to a house along Skyview Shores Manor Northeast just after 4 a.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, investigators say they found one home had been hit by bullets, though it’s not known if the home was targeted or hit by stray gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Police said on Friday morning that no suspects were in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

