Coronavirus: No new cases in Peterborough; 1 new case reported in City of Kawartha Lakes

For the fifth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, keeping the overall case total to 95.

There are only three active cases remaining after one new resolved case was reported Thursday. Of the 95 cases, 90 are resolved — or approximately 95 per cent for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two residents, with the last death reported in mid-April.

To date, there have been 15,700 people tested for coronavirus, the health unit reports.

The drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough will continue next week from Monday to Friday, with the exception of Wednesday, July 1, for Canada Day.

Testing for residents without symptoms runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those wishing to be tested on the weekend (with or without symptoms) can call the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre at 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

The centre operates by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, seven days a week. No testing will be provided on Canada Day.

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports one new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, increasing its overall case total to 194.

There were no new resolved COVID-19 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

The new case is in the City of Kawartha Lakes, which now reports 165 cases. Of those, 139 are resolved — approximately 84 per cent.

There are currently 39 cases deemed high-risk contacts, defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case. The number is seven more than the 32 reported on Wednesday.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

Twenty-eight of the 32 deaths in the municipality related to COVID-19 were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

The outbreak declared on June 12 remains in effect at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.

Northumberland County

The county’s cases remain at 20 total on Thursday. Nineteen of the cases have been declared resolved. Three cases were deemed high-risk, one less than was reported Wednesday.

Haliburton County

Haliburton County remains at nine cases, of which eight are resolved. There were three cases deemed high-risk.

Both counties had one case which required hospitalized care.