Coronavirus outbreak declared at Fenelon Falls long-term care, suspect outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home

A coronavirus outbreak has been declared at a long-term care facility in Fenelon Falls while a suspect outbreak has been declared at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon that lost 28 residents to an outbreak earlier this spring.

Late Friday afternoon, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared an outbreak at Fenelon Court Long-Term Care Home in Fenelon Falls.

The health unit says one symptomatic resident tested positive for COVID-19.

“This individual is being isolated and additional testing is being conducted on the residents and staff,” the health unit stated.

It’s the second outbreak at the facility following an outbreak in late May.

PINECREST NURSING HOME

A suspect outbreak was also declared Friday at Pinecrest after a staff member with atypical COVID-19 symptoms tested positive for the virus.

The health unit says a suspect outbreak was declared so that additional precautions can be put in place to protect residents and staff while the health unit investigates fully to determine if the situation meets the criteria for declaring an outbreak.

“Given the atypical nature of the staff person’s symptoms and the history of the facility, the health unit is working with Pinecrest to review precautions and conduct additional testing on staff and residents as determined in consultation with Public Health Ontario,” the health unit stated.

An outbreak at Pinecrest on March 18 claimed the lives of 28 residents and the spouse of a resident. The outbreak was declared over on May 14.

