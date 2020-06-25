Coronavirus: City of Calgary announces reopening plan for recreation facilities, programming

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary announced the reopening plan for several recreation facilities in the coming weeks as restrictions continue to ease across the province amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 12, Alberta moved forward with Phase 2 of its relaunch strategy, which gave the green light for several businesses and organizations to reopen, including public libraries, wellness services, most personal services, movie theatres, community halls and team sports.

City-owned recreation facilities are also a part of Alberta’s second phase, and on June 25, Calgary officials released the reopening plan for several aquatic and fitness centres, arenas, sports fields and summer day camps.

Superintendent for Calgary Recreation Michell Tait said these facilities will see a large shift upon reopening, as the city works to highlight new health and safety regulations amid the pandemic.

“The public can expect a different experience when they return to city-operated recreation facilities,” Tait said in a news release Thursday. Tweet This

“We are helping to ensure the safety of staff and customers by introducing COVID-19 user terms and conditions in alignment with provincial public health guidelines. These include access by appointment, physical distancing, gathering restrictions, hand hygiene and staying home if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.”

Tait said the decision of when and which facilities to reopen was made by assessing staffing resources and facility readiness on an individual basis.

Here’s a full list of recreation facilities and programming reopening in Calgary amid the pandemic.

Aquatic and fitness centres

Bob Bahan, 14 Ave S.E.

Canyon Meadows, 89 Canova Road S.W.

Glenmore, 5330 19 Street S.W.

Killarney 1919 29 Street S.W.

Chosen aquatic and fitness centres are scheduled to reopen in Calgary on July 20.

Arenas

George Blunden, 5020 26 Ave S.W.

Henry Viney, 814 13 Ave N.E.

Norma Bush, 9350-2424 University Drive N.W.

Optimist, 5020 26 Ave S.W.

Shouldice, 1515 Home Road N.W.

Stew Hendry, 814 13 Ave N.E.

Stu Peppard, 5300 19 Street S.W.

The above arenas are scheduled to reopen on June 29. Norma Bush, Shouldice and Stu Peppard arenas are currently open with dry pads for non-ice sports.

Ed Whalen and Joseph Kryczka, 2000 Southland Drive S.W.

Jimmy Condon, 502 Heritage Drive S.W.

Max Bell one and two arenas, 1001 Barlow Trail S.E.

Rose Kohn, 502 Heritage Drive S.E.

The above arenas are scheduled to reopen on Aug. 4, with all remaining arenas set to open in September.

Athletic park sports fields

Glenmore

Shouldice

Optimist

Ernest Manning

Calgary Soccer Centre

Foothills

Woodbine

Between June 1 and 24, a total of 25 sports fields reopened at the above seven locations. Officials noted that all remaining athletic parks in the city will reopen by August.

Outdoor summer day camps

Outdoor Summer Art Studio camp for ages six to 12

Outdoor Active camp for ages six to 12

Registration for camps opens on June 25. Programming begins on July 6.

Free summer programs

Nice 2 Metre You

Community Nature Adventure Playground

Unplug n’ Play 6 feet away

Explore Parks Together

LEAD and Nature LEAD

The city’s selection of free summer programs will take place in different locations across Calgary and are available to all families and children in the city.

As of June 26, all city-operated golf courses, driving ranges and putting greens will have reopened in Calgary.

Tennis courts, running tracks and the cycling velodrome have also been reopened in the city.

Officials also noted that the Glenmore Reservoir is available for recreation use, however, the Glenmore Sailing School remains closed and boat rentals will not be available this summer.