Coronavirus: Some Calgary splash parks, wading pools to reopen in July

The summer of 2020 has had a slower start than usual in Calgary as outdoor pools and splash parks remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, as the province moves forward with its relaunch plan, the city has announced the anticipated opening of select spray parks and wading pool locations as temperatures rise in Calgary.
The city is home to four wading pools and six spray parks, however, not all of them will open this year.
“We’ve been thoughtful and have taken a safety-first approach to both the closure and reopening of these amenities,” the city tweeted on Tuesday.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
“Now, with the accelerated provincial timelines, these public outdoor spaces will be opening to provide another fun, free activity in our city’s parks this summer.”
Wading pools at Bowness and Prairie Winds park are set to open in early July, alongside splash areas at Rotary, Prairie Winds and South Glenmore parks.
The city noted that all amenities at these locations will be available for use, including washroom facilities.
“These are the only locations planned for opening in 2020,” the city concluded.
Outdoor water areas usually open mid-June and are operational until September.View link »
Comments