Fire rips through Olde Red Hen Restaurant in Collingwood, Ont.

A fire ripped through one of Collingwood, Ont.’s favourite greasy spoon restaurants during the early morning hours of Thursday, resulting in an estimated $1 million-plus in damages.

Collingwood fire chief Ross Parr said about 28 firefighters were dispatched to the Olde Red Hen Restaurant on Hurontario Street at 3:35 a.m.

About six people were evacuated from five apartments on the second floor of the building, Parr said.

“Right now, the Red Cross has found accommodation for three of the apartments, and the two others are staying with family members in town,” Parr said, adding the apartment units won’t be occupied for a “long time.”

No one was injured as a result of the incident, Parr said, adding that the cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Parr told Global News investigators from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal will not be attending the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family member of three people who were displaced as a result of the fire.

“My parents lived in an apartment above, [and] my brother lived in a separate apartment above,” the GoFundMe page says.

“They are OK but have lost everything to smoke damage, including their cats. They had no insurance. The Red Cross is going to give them hotel rooms for a few days, but beyond that, we don’t know what they will do.”

