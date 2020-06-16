Menu

Fire

Clearview, Ont., fire crews battle ‘suspicious’ straw bale fire

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 1:06 pm
Clearview, Ont., fire crews battled a straw bale fire during the early morning hours of Tuesday on Fairgrounds Road North, in between Stayner and Nottawa.
Clearview, Ont., fire crews battled a straw bale fire during the early morning hours of Tuesday on Fairgrounds Road North, in between Stayner and Nottawa.

The fire is considered suspicious, according to Clearview fire Chief Roree Payment.

“We had five firetrucks, and we had 20 firefighters,” Payment said, adding the estimated cost of damages is between $5,000 to $10,000.

Payment said about 500 to 600 small squares of straw were set ablaze.

The Clearview fire department has put out a number of fires in recent weeks, including one at another straw bale at the beginning of June, as well another suspicious one at an abandoned home about two days after that.

“The time of the day, as well as the geographical location is pretty similar,” Payment said of the three fires.

