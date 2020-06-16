Clearview, Ont., fire crews battle ‘suspicious’ straw bale fire

Send this page to someone via email

Clearview, Ont., fire crews battled a straw bale fire during the early morning hours of Tuesday on Fairgrounds Road North, in between Stayner and Nottawa.

The fire is considered suspicious, according to Clearview fire Chief Roree Payment.

“We had five firetrucks, and we had 20 firefighters,” Payment said, adding the estimated cost of damages is between $5,000 to $10,000.

Crews operating at straw bale fire on Fairgrounds Road North. No exposures. Great job by crews, fire under control, accelerated fuel reduction in progress pic.twitter.com/b7ft9EWZCf — Roree Payment (@CFES_FireChief) June 16, 2020

Payment said about 500 to 600 small squares of straw were set ablaze.

The Clearview fire department has put out a number of fires in recent weeks, including one at another straw bale at the beginning of June, as well another suspicious one at an abandoned home about two days after that.

“The time of the day, as well as the geographical location is pretty similar,” Payment said of the three fires.

