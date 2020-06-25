Canada Day 2020 will include a drive-thru ribfest in Burlington, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic means Canada’s Largest Ribfest at Spencer Smith Park in Burlington will not happen this summer.

The Rotary Club of Burlington-Lakeshore has found a creative way to keep the tradition alive, however, in a scaled-down, physically distanced sort of way.

It will be hosting a drive-thru ribfest on Canada Day, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the Burlington Centre parking lot at Fairview St and Guelph Line.

Guests will pull into the parking lot from the Guelph Line entrance, stay in their vehicles and have food vendors in gloves and masks take and deliver their orders.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Four award-winning barbecue teams from Camp 31 BBQ, Billy Bones BBQ, Pistol Pete’s Smokehouse, and Uncle Sam’s BBQ. will be in attendance serving their ribs, pulled pork and chicken.

Story continues below advertisement

In 24 years of hosting Canada’s Largest Ribfest, Rotary Burlington-Lakeshore has raised more than $3.5 million for local, national and international charities.

President Jay Thomblison says the drive-thru event is about bringing back some of what was lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and inserting “some fun” into the summer of 2020.

Thomblison hopes the community will come and enjoy the event. adding that they are “still aiming to have a great celebration” in 2021.

5:40 InstaChoir releases new video for Canada Day InstaChoir releases new video for Canada Day