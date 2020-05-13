Menu

Fireworks ban in effect in Hamilton, Ont. until July

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 13, 2020 3:38 pm
City council has approved a temporary ban on the sale and use of fireworks in Hamilton, but feelings are mixed on the issue.

The ban will remain in effect through July 4, in order to cover off both Victoria Day and Canada Day.

Hamilton Fire Chief Dave Cunliffe says the intent of the ban is to discourage large gatherings to control the spread of COVID-19.

Director of Bylaw Enforcement Ken Leendertse says the ban will be enforced.

The vote was 8-6 in favour of the ban.

Six councillors voted against the measure including Glanbrook’s Brenda Johnson, who said, “now more than ever today, we need that celebration.”

