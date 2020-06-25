Man charged in relation to series of robberies in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year old Fredericton, N.B., man is facing charges in connection with several robberies that took place on the city’s northside between June 20 and 23, according to Fredericton Police Force.

In a statement released on Thursday, police said the first incident took place on Saturday, June 20 at approximately 9:45 pm.

“Police responded to a convenience store on Royal Road for a robbery in progress. Upon arrival, it was learned that a male had entered the store and fled on foot with cash and other items,” said the police.

Following the first occurrence, three additional robberies took place on Main Street and Brookside Drive on Sunday and Monday, according to police.

“In each case, no one was injured,” police said.

According to authorities, the attempted robbery took place on Tuesday, June 23 at approximately 1:30 p.m. at a business on Main Street.

Gordon Ross Currie has been charged with four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery after being arrested Wednesday without incident.