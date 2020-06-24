Man arrested after he followed 9-year-old girl home in Rothesay, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

The Kennebecasis Regional Police arrested a man who followed a nine-year-old girl home when she ran away from him on Tuesday.

In a statement, police said they responded to a suspicious person call in the Scribner Crescent area of Rothesay in New Brunswick at approximately 4:10 p.m.

“A resident of the area was concerned after observing a male, dressed only in undergarments, on a bicycle, loitering near an apartment building and playground and acting suspicious,” police said.

Police then received a second complaint after arriving in the area that the man attempted to interact with a nine-year-old girl and has followed her home.

According to authorities, the man was chased from the home and detained by the girl’s father and was then arrested by police.

The accused, Henry Allan Day, 28, was taken into custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

He’s been charged with break and enter into a residence, criminal harassment and breach of probation.