Police searching for suspect after report of handgun pointed at person in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a report of a handgun being pulled on a person near the Gunningsville Bridge in Moncton, N.B., Wednesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Tyson Nelson says that at around 8 a.m., police received a call reporting a man had pointed a firearm at another person and fled the scene.

READ MORE: Man’s body recovered from Miramichi River

Nelson says there were no injuries and there have been no arrests.

“We have some information to go on and we do think we’re going to identify the person, just at this point, they haven’t been taken into custody,” Nelson said in a phone interview.

Nelson says the firearm wasn’t discharged, and there were not any threats.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Quispamsis, N.B.

He says the suspect and victim are not known to each other, but the assumed suspect is known to police.

— With files from Callum Smith