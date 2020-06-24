Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for suspect after report of handgun pointed at person in Moncton

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 10:06 am
A runner passes by two RCMP vehicles on the trail near Gunningsville Bridge in Moncton on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. .
A runner passes by two RCMP vehicles on the trail near Gunningsville Bridge in Moncton on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. . Callum Smith/Global News

Police are investigating a report of a handgun being pulled on a person near the Gunningsville Bridge in Moncton, N.B., Wednesday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Tyson Nelson says that at around 8 a.m., police received a call reporting a man had pointed a firearm at another person and fled the scene.

READ MORE: Man’s body recovered from Miramichi River

Nelson says there were no injuries and there have been no arrests.

“We have some information to go on and we do think we’re going to identify the person, just at this point, they haven’t been taken into custody,” Nelson said in a phone interview.

Nelson says the firearm wasn’t discharged, and there were not any threats.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 dead after single-vehicle crash in Quispamsis, N.B.

He says the suspect and victim are not known to each other, but the assumed suspect is known to police.

— With files from Callum Smith

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceNew BrunswickMonctonNew Brunswick RCMPMoncton CrimeGunningsville BridgeGunningsville Bridge gunMoncton gun violenceSgt. Tyson Nelson
Flyers
More weekly flyers