Two men, aged 19 and 20, were pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, according to Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

In a statement, police said they responded to the crash at the intersection of Model Farm Road and Meenan’s Cove Road at 1:00 a.m.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

