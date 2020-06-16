Menu

Crime

Death of Ontario man in Moncton was ‘accidental,’ say RCMP

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 16, 2020 2:38 pm
Updated June 16, 2020 3:31 pm
New Brunswick RCMP have cordoned off an area on Essex Street in Moncton. .
New Brunswick RCMP have cordoned off an area on Essex Street in Moncton. . Shelley Steeves/Global News

New Brunswick RCMP have determined that the death of an Ontario man, whose body was found outside a Moncton apartment building in January, was an accident.

In a Tuesday news statement, the Mounties said an autopsy contributed to that determination, released more than five months after the 42-year-old’s body was located by the entrances to two units in a building on Essex Street.

“Criminality has been ruled out and no criminal charged are anticipated as it has been determined that no one was involved in his death,” it reads.

READ MORE: Large police presence at apartment complex in Moncton

New Brunswick RCMP initially deemed the man’s death was “suspicious,” but after witness interviews and a full investigation, found that wasn’t the case. The Mounties were unable to provide details on “accidental” nature of his death, but confirmed that an accidental death is different from a natural death.

“We would have shared that information with the family, but it’s not information that we would share publicly,” said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh in an interview.

In January, multiple RCMP vehicles responded to the incident around 3 p.m., blocking off the scene around the multi-unit apartment building on Essex Street. That resulted in the cancellation of two events at the nearby seniors centre, whose driveway was blocked by police tape.

Global News interviewed a employee of that centre, who at the time, said the apartment building had been recently renovated. He said the scene, at the time, made him feel “not too safe.”

Editor’s Note: This article was updated at 4:30 p.m. to include new information from New Brunswick RCMP.

