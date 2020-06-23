Man’s body recovered from Miramichi River

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man from Red Bank, N.B., has died after becoming distressed while trying to retrieve a boat that had floated away from shore.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they responded to a report of a man in distress in the North West branch of the Miramichi River, near Red Bank, on Monday at around 1 p.m.

Police believe the man had made attempts to retrieve his boat after it began to float away from shore.

“While in the water, the man began to struggle and went under the water,” police said.

Police said the man’s body was located about 25 metres from shore and recovered from the river at around 9 p.m.

His death has been determined to have been the result of drowning.

Divers with the RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team, as well as members of the Sunny Corner Volunteer Fire Department, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre; along with local ground search and rescue volunteers and other local volunteers all assisted in the efforts to locate and recover the man from the water.