Canada

Man sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after near drowning at Chocolate Lake

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 17, 2020 4:05 pm
Chocolate Lake in Halifax is seen on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. .
Chocolate Lake in Halifax is seen on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. . Reynold Gregor/Global News

A man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after a near drowning at Chocolate Lake in Halifax on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the lake at around 3:10 p.m., to assist Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency and Emergency Health Services.

Police say a person had gone under the water and didn’t come back up.

Officer seriously assaulted while responding to unwanted person call in Great Village: RCMP

The man was located, according to police, and driven to hospital with what police are calling “life-threatening injuries.”

Witnesses said the swimmer, described as a man in his 20s, was under the water for several minutes before being helped to shore.

Teen sent to hospital after shooting in downtown Halifax

No other details are available at this time.

