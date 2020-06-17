Man sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after near drowning at Chocolate Lake

A man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after a near drowning at Chocolate Lake in Halifax on Wednesday.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the lake at around 3:10 p.m., to assist Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency and Emergency Health Services.
Police say a person had gone under the water and didn’t come back up.
READ MORE: Officer seriously assaulted while responding to unwanted person call in Great Village: RCMP
The man was located, according to police, and driven to hospital with what police are calling “life-threatening injuries.”
Witnesses said the swimmer, described as a man in his 20s, was under the water for several minutes before being helped to shore.
READ MORE: Teen sent to hospital after shooting in downtown Halifax
No other details are available at this time.
Comments