Man sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after near drowning at Chocolate Lake

A man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after a near drowning at Chocolate Lake in Halifax on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the lake at around 3:10 p.m., to assist Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency and Emergency Health Services.

Police say a person had gone under the water and didn’t come back up.

The man was located, according to police, and driven to hospital with what police are calling “life-threatening injuries.”

Witnesses said the swimmer, described as a man in his 20s, was under the water for several minutes before being helped to shore.

No other details are available at this time.

A man in his 20’s has been retrieved from Chocolate Lake. He was under the water for 10min. before rescue crews reached him. EHS took the man to hospital. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/RMh26K7JWp — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) June 17, 2020