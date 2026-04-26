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Canada

1 dead after boat overturns in St. Lawrence River near Kingston: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2026 6:06 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
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Provincial police say one person has died after a boat overturned in the St. Lawrence River on Saturday night.

OPP say there were multiple people on board when the 15-foot aluminum boat capsized.

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Police say one person was reported unaccounted for and firefighters later found a 41-year-old Ottawa resident unresponsive in the water.

OPP say the person died in hospital.

Police say the incident happened just north of Grenadier Island in the township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands, about 50 kilometres downstream from Kingston, Ont.

OPP say the investigation continues.

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