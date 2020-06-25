Trudeau hopes Quebec remains ‘transparent’ on coronavirus case numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he hopes Quebec will remain “transparent” on coronavirus case numbers a day after the province announced it would switch from daily to weekly updates.

On Wednesday, Quebec said it will end daily updates this Friday and, starting July 2, release weekly numbers on coronavirus cases, tests and deaths.

A health department spokesperson said the province is switching because the epidemiological situation is stabilizing.

Quebec’s most recent COVID-19 numbers show there have been a total of 55,079 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, including six in the last 24 hours. There have been a total of 5,448 deaths. The province also has the most cases and deaths in Canada.

Trudeau said it’s up to each province to make its own decisions about how transparent it needs to be when releasing coronavirus information, but he hopes Quebec will remain open.

“In Quebec, there are still a significant number of cases every single day and a significant number of deaths every single day,” Trudeau said. “I certainly hope Premier Legault would continue to be transparent and open with Quebecers and, indeed, all Canadians as he has been from the very beginning.”

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, Howard Njoo, was asked about Quebec’s decision during a media conference Thursday.

“My understanding is that it’s alright to give the data on a regular basis, maybe once weekly,” Njoo told reporters. “But certainly, if there was a hot spot or something unusual — an outbreak, for example, in Montreal — I’m sure the officials in Quebec would certainly be transparent,” he said.

— With a file from the Canadian Press